Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Position Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,787 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $32,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $172,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.04. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.76 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $985,860.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,184 shares of company stock worth $5,964,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

