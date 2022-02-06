Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) by 227.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Katapult were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth $689,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Katapult alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo bought 691,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,105.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,708,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,955 in the last quarter.

KPLT opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.