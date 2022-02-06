Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) by 227.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Katapult were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth $689,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
KPLT opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $19.50.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About Katapult
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
