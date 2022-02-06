Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 898,803 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

