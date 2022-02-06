KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 109 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,396,859. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $279.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.87. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus raised their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. lifted their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.