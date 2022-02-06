KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock worth $70,871,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

