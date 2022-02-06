KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTS stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day moving average is $178.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

