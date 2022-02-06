KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $39.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

KE stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. KE has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.43.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in KE by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KE by 1,656.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 480.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048,000 shares in the last quarter.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

