Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI.U) Trading 0.1% Higher

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI.U)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.31. 4,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.