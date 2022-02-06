Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Keppel REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

