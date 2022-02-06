Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,471 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the quarter. Vonage makes up approximately 1.7% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vonage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after buying an additional 161,114 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Vonage by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $20.85 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.81, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

