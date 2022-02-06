Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Has $22.05 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 51.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 816,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,507 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 4.1% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 48.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,322,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 431,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE T opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
