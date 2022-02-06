Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Shares of KEYS opened at $166.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

