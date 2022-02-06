Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
