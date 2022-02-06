Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.