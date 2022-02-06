Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 2,536 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Natixis bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $2,526,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $6,487,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 694.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.5% in the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

