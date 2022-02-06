Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 3,438 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,496,000 after acquiring an additional 231,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,306,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,933,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.