Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 968 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $189.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.64 and a 200-day moving average of $186.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.88 and a 1-year high of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

