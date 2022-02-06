K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Scotiabank reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $7.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $7.77. The business had revenue of $879.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.20 million.

OTCMKTS:KPLUF opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

