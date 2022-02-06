Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder Sells 161 Shares

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $277.48 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $223.36 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after buying an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

