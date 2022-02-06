Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 711.86 ($9.57).

LRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.27) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.27) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.62) to GBX 781 ($10.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 730 ($9.81) to GBX 760 ($10.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of LRE stock traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 538.50 ($7.24). The company had a trading volume of 260,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 522.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 570.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 487.60 ($6.56) and a one year high of GBX 766 ($10.30). The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.91.

In other news, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($13,928.48). Also, insider Sally Williams purchased 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £50,038.80 ($67,274.54).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

