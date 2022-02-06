Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,366,642 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £4.80 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.62.
Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:LOGP)
