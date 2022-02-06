Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NYSE:LGO opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $532.70 million and a PE ratio of 17.89. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Largo Resources by 15.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Largo Resources by 85.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 382,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the third quarter worth $4,315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $6,021,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

