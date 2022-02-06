Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LGO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Largo Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

LGO stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $532.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

