Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $264,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,349,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $3,942,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,465,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

