Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.52.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $221.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average is $216.58. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

