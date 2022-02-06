Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.32 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day moving average is $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

