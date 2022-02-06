Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $36.56.

