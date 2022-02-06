Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $285.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

