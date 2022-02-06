Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.49 million, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

