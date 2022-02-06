Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.49 million, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.05.
About Lawson Products
Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.
