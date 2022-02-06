LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.77. 286,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

