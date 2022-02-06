LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Down 5.1%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares traded down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.35 and last traded at $118.35. 1,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 245,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average is $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

