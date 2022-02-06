Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -60.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

