LikeCoin (LIKE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66,582.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.90 million and approximately $66,582.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,887,369 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,887,384 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

