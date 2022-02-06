Linden Advisors LP Has $20.31 Million Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Linden Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 635,581 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Baozun by 213.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 405,259 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baozun by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 309,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Baozun by 3,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 244,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Baozun stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 455,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,458. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $904.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.