Linden Advisors LP Has $4.18 Million Stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII)

Linden Advisors LP decreased its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II by 55.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 309,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 109,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SNII traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.93. 126,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,927. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

