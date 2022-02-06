Linden Advisors LP Reduces Position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Linden Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,027 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.92% of USHG Acquisition worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 82.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,336,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,402,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USHG Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:HUGS remained flat at $$10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,851. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS).

Receive News & Ratings for USHG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USHG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.