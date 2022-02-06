Linden Advisors LP Sells 339,601 Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Linden Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,601 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 1.21% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 1,554.1% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 211,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 198,953 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition stock remained flat at $$8.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 533,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,806. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

