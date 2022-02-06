LiquidApps Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $3.08 million and $1,286.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000899 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

