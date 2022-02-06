Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 57.33 ($0.77).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,378.92).

Shares of LON:LLOY traded down GBX 1.92 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 51.38 ($0.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,892,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,669,641. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 36.27 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.10.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

