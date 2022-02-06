LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 359.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $184.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

