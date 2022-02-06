Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.11 million.

LITE opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.81.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock worth $4,103,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

