Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 11,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 586,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
LYEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $21,437,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $16,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $40,600,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
