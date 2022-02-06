LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $330,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $98,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $45,376,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after buying an additional 472,381 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

