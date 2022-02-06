LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lifted by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. 2,804,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.