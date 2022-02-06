M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MDC’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3% and 6.2%. The company continues to be challenged by supply chain issues, material shortages and municipal delays. In fact, its fourth-quarter cycle times extended by nearly two weeks sequentially as the company experienced ongoing disruptions at various stages of the build process. MDC expects these issues to persist in the future. Also, it provided a tepid guidance for first-quarter 2022 deliveries. That said, favorable demand and pricing trends in many markets served, a lack of existing home supply, the build-to-order operating model and focus on more affordable homes are likely to position it well for 2022.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

MDC stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 49.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

