Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,774,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $400.75 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

