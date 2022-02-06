Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 78.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Copart by 65.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 70.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

