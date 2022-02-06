Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

