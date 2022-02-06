Mackay Shields LLC Sells 517 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 56,607.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $216.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.92 and its 200 day moving average is $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

