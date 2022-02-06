Mackay Shields LLC Sells 814 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS opened at $166.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

